Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$173.06 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.62. The firm has a market cap of C$33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at C$170,108.15. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

