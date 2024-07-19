Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.94 EPS.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $500.25 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $282.49 and a 1-year high of $503.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.52 and a 200-day moving average of $419.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

