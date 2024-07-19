Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $603.60 million, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

