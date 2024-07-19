Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $284.94

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $284.94 and last traded at $282.85, with a volume of 83507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,185,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.