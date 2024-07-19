Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $123.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 294,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

