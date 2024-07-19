European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.75.
Separately, Scotiabank cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
