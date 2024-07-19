Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $118.82 on Monday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 371.31, a P/E/G ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Datadog by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 470,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 135,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

