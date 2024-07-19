Evercore ISI Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $40.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,020,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

