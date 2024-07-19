EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.95

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 190912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $871.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $137,556.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,556,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,341,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $137,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,556,160 shares in the company, valued at $31,341,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,327 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EverQuote by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

