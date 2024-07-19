Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.15. 1,094,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,611. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

