Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 21.6% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.49. 3,631,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,992. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $463.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

