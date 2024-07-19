Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,533 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $181,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,205. The stock has a market cap of $465.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

