Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FPI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $558.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

