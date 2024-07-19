Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FAST. HSBC upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.83 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 347,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

