Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Fastly has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastly by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fastly by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

