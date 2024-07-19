Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 4.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 2,664,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,820,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares in the company, valued at $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $8,014,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

