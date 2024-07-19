Fei USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,155.13 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $202,155.13 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,636.66 or 1.00001717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,652,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,394,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,631,905.39647934 with 16,373,645.56727345 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95934497 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $197,192.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.