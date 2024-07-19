Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Fellazo
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fellazo
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fellazo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fellazo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.