Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Trading Up 5.1%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.42. Approximately 7,223,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,763,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBTC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,291,000.
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
