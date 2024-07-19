Financial Comparison: Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of China and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of China has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.83 $33.80 billion N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $30.67 billion 0.88 $2.15 billion N/A N/A

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China N/A N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of China beats Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

