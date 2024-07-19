First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$18.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

