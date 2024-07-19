First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.26

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as high as $20.50. First Community shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 23,981 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Community by 522.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

