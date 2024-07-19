First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of SEACOR Marine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 136,331 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEACOR Marine news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $129,427.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,952.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,931 shares of company stock worth $511,134 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 75,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

