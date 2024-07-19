First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avnet worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 178,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,861. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

