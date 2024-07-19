First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 169,882 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 171.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,882 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fortrea worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

