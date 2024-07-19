First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kronos Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO remained flat at $11.02 on Friday. 242,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,683. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -330.42%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

