First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.57. 217,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

