First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,532 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Sanmina worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Sanmina by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

