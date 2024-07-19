First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of V2X worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of V2X by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

V2X stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 35,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -395.92 and a beta of 0.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

