First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,103,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 988,435 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 621,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,874. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

