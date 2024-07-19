First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Intrepid Potash worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,310. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

