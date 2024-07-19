First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 609,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,119,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Tronox Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 576,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

