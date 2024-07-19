First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 373.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.23. 609,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,182. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

