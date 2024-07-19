First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Steven Madden worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

SHOO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 279,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,378. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

