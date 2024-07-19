First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Barclays cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 209,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

