First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 25,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,041. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.