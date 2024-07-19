First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

