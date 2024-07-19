First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 120,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $959.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,990 shares of company stock worth $942,054 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

