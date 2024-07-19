First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,223,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,042. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

