First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,705 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.38% of Artivion worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Artivion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Artivion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 519,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AORT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion Stock Up 0.4 %

AORT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. 105,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.24.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.