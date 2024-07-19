First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 99,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. 21,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,490. The company has a market capitalization of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $25.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

