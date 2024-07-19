First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 246,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

