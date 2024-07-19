First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 102,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,828. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.