First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.
First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 102,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,828. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80.
First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.
FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
