First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
First Horizon Price Performance
NYSE FHN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 7,818,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,305. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
