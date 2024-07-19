First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $52.81. 398,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,608. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.