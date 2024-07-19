First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,099,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 742,372 shares.The stock last traded at $32.07 and had previously closed at $31.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

