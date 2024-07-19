First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.81

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 4294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.