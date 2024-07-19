First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,483. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

