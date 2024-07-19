Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. Five9 has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.