Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Fluor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

